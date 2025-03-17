Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beverly Sunrise 25-03: Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.18.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron participate in a Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercise during Beverly Sunrise 25-3, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 18, 2025. Advanced training in simulated contested environments ensures our forces remain agile, lethal and dominant in any battle space. Misawa’s mission directly contributes to deterring aggression and preserving Indo-Pacific stability.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 10:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955660
    VIRIN: 250318-F-YW474-2001
    Filename: DOD_110869811
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beverly Sunrise 25-03: Tactical Combat Casualty Care, by TSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACIFIC AIR FORCES
    readiness
    Beverly Sunrise
    Misawa Air Base
    U.S. Forces Japan (在日米軍司令部)
    35th Fighter Wing

