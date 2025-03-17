Beverly Sunrise 25-03: Tactical Combat Casualty Care

U.S. Airmen from the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron participate in a Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercise during Beverly Sunrise 25-3, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 18, 2025. Advanced training in simulated contested environments ensures our forces remain agile, lethal and dominant in any battle space. Misawa’s mission directly contributes to deterring aggression and preserving Indo-Pacific stability.
