Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Air Station Savannah rescues stranded boater near St. Helena Sound, South Carolina

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. HELENA SOUND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew hoists a 65-year-old man after his vessel became grounded near St. Helena Sound, South Carolina, March 15, 2025. The helicopter crew safely hoisted the man and transferred him to Beaufort County Rescue at Beaufort Executive Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Savannah)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 08:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955640
    VIRIN: 250315-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_110869606
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: ST. HELENA SOUND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Air Station Savannah
    hoist camera
    South Carolina (US State)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download