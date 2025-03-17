Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army Combat Engineers Conduct Wet Gap Crossing Training during Hanuman Guardian 2025

    THAILAND

    03.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan 

    300th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Lt. Braden Cerra, an infantry platoon leader with the 570th Combat Engineering Company-Infantry, 864th Engineer Battalion, 555th Engineer Brigade, talks about wet gap crossing conducted by U.S. Army combat engineers and Royal Thai Army soldiers during Hanuman Guardian 25 (HG25) in Lop Buri, Thailand on March 12, 2025. HG25 is a bilateral training exercise for U.S. and Royal Thai military elements to increase interoperability and increase readiness in the event of an Asian-Pacific theater conflict. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan)

