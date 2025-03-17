Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWSS-172 repairs damaged airfield

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing repair a damaged airfield on Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, March 6, 2025. MWSS-172 conducted a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation by demonstrating airfield damage repair in a littoral environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 02:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955609
    VIRIN: 250306-M-RK059-1001
    Filename: DOD_110869057
    Length: 00:04:49
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWSS-172 repairs damaged airfield, by Sgt Gabriel Antwiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MWSS172
    ADR
    KMEP
    BRAAT

