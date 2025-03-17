U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing repair a damaged airfield on Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, March 6, 2025. MWSS-172 conducted a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation by demonstrating airfield damage repair in a littoral environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2025 02:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955609
|VIRIN:
|250306-M-RK059-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110869057
|Length:
|00:04:49
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MWSS-172 repairs damaged airfield, by Sgt Gabriel Antwiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.