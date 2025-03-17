A co, 304th ESB-E, Supports Freedom Shield 2025

U.S. Army soldiers from 304th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Enhanced bring signal support to the Ground Operation Command in Camp Yongin, South Korea, March 13, 2025. (U.S. Army video production by Chang Saemi)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2025 03:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|955606
|VIRIN:
|250313-O-TQ984-7387
|Filename:
|DOD_110868843
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|CAMP YONGIN, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
