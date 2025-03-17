Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A co, 304th ESB-E, Supports Freedom Shield 2025

    CAMP YONGIN, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    03.12.2025

    Video by Saemi Chang 

    1st Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army soldiers from 304th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Enhanced bring signal support to the Ground Operation Command in Camp Yongin, South Korea, March 13, 2025. (U.S. Army video production by Chang Saemi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 03:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955606
    VIRIN: 250313-O-TQ984-7387
    Filename: DOD_110868843
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: CAMP YONGIN, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A co, 304th ESB-E, Supports Freedom Shield 2025, by Saemi Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FreedomShield2025

