    U.S. Army Small Arms Championships Interview - 1LT Kewley

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2025

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Interview package of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Beau Kewley from the 227th Infantry Battalion out of Hawaii. Topic is the 2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships. Details can be found at https://www.dvidshub.net/news/493053/winners-announced-2025-us-army-small-arms-championships

    Date Taken: 03.16.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 18:07
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 955598
    VIRIN: 250316-A-ZG886-1640
    Filename: DOD_110868551
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    rifle
    pistol
    All Army
    U.S. Army Small Arms Championships

