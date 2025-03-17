Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scorpion Lens 2025 Day 4

    CHARLESTON AFB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the Air Force Public Affairs agency construct tents during Scorpion Lens 2025 on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 17, 2025. SL2025 prepares Total Force Airmen to compete in an ever-changing information environment through scenarios where they must provide imagery, written products and public affairs support in a simulated expeditionary environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jared Brewer)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 17:36
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scorpion Lens 2025 Day 4, by A1C Jared Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Combat Camera
    training
    scorpion lens

