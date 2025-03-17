75th FAB Best By Competition

75th Field Artillery Brigade conducts a Brigade Best By Competition March 11-13, 2025 on Fort Sill. The competition pitted two crews from 2-4FAR head-to-head to determine will represent brigade in the Best Redleg Competition, which brings field artillery Soldiers from across the army together to test their ability to deploy, fight, and win.
|03.13.2025
|03.17.2025 18:27
|Video Productions
|955583
|250313-A-WX026-5519
|DOD_110868408
|00:01:20
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|0
|0
