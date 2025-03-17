Reel: U.S. Marines with VMM-164 conduct an MV-22 Osprey training flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, fly over Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 7, 2025. The training flight allowed pilots and crew to practice flight maneuvers and transitions between airplane and helicopter modes. The MV-22B Osprey is a tiltrotor aircraft that can fly horizontally like a turboprop aircraft, and land vertically like a helicopter. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Action Shooter Insert Game composed by Vihlyancev_EV)