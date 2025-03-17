U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, fly over Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 7, 2025. The training flight allowed pilots and crew to practice flight maneuvers and transitions between airplane and helicopter modes. The MV-22B Osprey is a tiltrotor aircraft that can fly horizontally like a turboprop aircraft, and land vertically like a helicopter. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Action Shooter Insert Game composed by Vihlyancev_EV)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2025 17:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|955580
|VIRIN:
|250312-M-YV233-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110868364
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Reel: U.S. Marines with VMM-164 conduct an MV-22 Osprey training flight, by LCpl Nan Yang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.