    Reel: U.S. Marines with VMM-164 conduct an MV-22 Osprey training flight

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, fly over Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 7, 2025. The training flight allowed pilots and crew to practice flight maneuvers and transitions between airplane and helicopter modes. The MV-22B Osprey is a tiltrotor aircraft that can fly horizontally like a turboprop aircraft, and land vertically like a helicopter. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Action Shooter Insert Game composed by Vihlyancev_EV)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 17:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955580
    VIRIN: 250312-M-YV233-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110868364
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    osprey
    usmc
    3rd MAW
    mag-39
    mv-22
    VMM-164

