Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    APFIT Submission Material Deep Dive

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2025

    Video by Erica Judy 

    Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering

    This Submission Material Deep Dive provides a detailed look at all submission materials and best practices for strengthening them. This workshop is designed for anyone currently working with their government counterparts on building an APFIT proposal for the upcoming FY 2026 cycle.

    Feel free to take a look at our official APFIT website and FAQ page for fillable templates and further information.

    https://ac.cto.mil/apfit/

    https://ac.cto.mil/apfit/faq/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 19:04
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 955573
    VIRIN: 250314-O-RG257-8415
    Filename: DOD_110868264
    Length: 00:34:39
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, APFIT Submission Material Deep Dive, by Erica Judy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    APFIT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download