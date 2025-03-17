APFIT Submission Material Deep Dive

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This Submission Material Deep Dive provides a detailed look at all submission materials and best practices for strengthening them. This workshop is designed for anyone currently working with their government counterparts on building an APFIT proposal for the upcoming FY 2026 cycle.



Feel free to take a look at our official APFIT website and FAQ page for fillable templates and further information.



https://ac.cto.mil/apfit/



https://ac.cto.mil/apfit/faq/