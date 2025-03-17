Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fox Company Crucible

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jaden Beardsley 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Crucible, aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., February 27, 2025. The Crucible is the culminating event of recruit training in which recruits must endure a 54-hour field training exercise that tests everything they have learned over the past three months, overcoming obstacles and working together as a team in order to complete various missions. ( U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Jaden Beardsley

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 15:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955571
    VIRIN: 250317-M-BA951-1001
    Filename: DOD_110868231
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Company Crucible, by PFC Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DI
    Drill Instructor
    Fox Company
    Crucible
    ERR
    MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download