Fox Company Crucible

U.S. Marine recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Crucible, aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., February 27, 2025. The Crucible is the culminating event of recruit training in which recruits must endure a 54-hour field training exercise that tests everything they have learned over the past three months, overcoming obstacles and working together as a team in order to complete various missions. ( U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Jaden Beardsley
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2025 15:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
