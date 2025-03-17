Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2/10 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration Training Exercise

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabelle Hutmacher 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Hotel Battery, 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division conduct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration Training Exercise in Salt Lake City, Utah, March 5, 2025. The training is meant to showcase the logistical capabilities associated with the rapid deployment of a HIMARS. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabelle Hutmacher)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 15:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955565
    VIRIN: 250307-M-OE170-1001
    Filename: DOD_110868109
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2/10 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration Training Exercise, by LCpl Isabelle Hutmacher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    2D MARDIV
    HIMAR

