U.S. Marines with Hotel Battery, 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division conduct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration Training Exercise in Salt Lake City, Utah, March 5, 2025. The training is meant to showcase the logistical capabilities associated with the rapid deployment of a HIMARS. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabelle Hutmacher)
|03.05.2025
|03.17.2025 15:44
|B-Roll
|955565
|250307-M-OE170-1001
|DOD_110868109
|00:01:35
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US
|2
|2
This work, 2/10 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration Training Exercise, by LCpl Isabelle Hutmacher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
