    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 2BN 25 USMC, Mortar Live Fire – 15, MARCH 2025

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2025

    Video by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    On the Fort Dix Range Complex these Marines are from the 2BN 25 USMC. This Reserve Marine is an infantry battalion Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY and has units located throughout the Mid-Atlantic States. They were conducting a Mortar Live Fire training on MFP 02. (Video captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Stephen Pindyski)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 14:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955560
    VIRIN: 250315-A-IE493-9690
    Filename: DOD_110868055
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

    Mortar Live Fire
    JB MDL Fort Dix 2BN 25 USMC

