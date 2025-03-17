Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCRD Parris Island Recruit Training Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps are transformed into U.S. Marines through rigorist training aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, July, 28, 2017. MCRD Parris Island has been making Marines for over 110 years. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Devon Burton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 14:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955559
    VIRIN: 170728-M-GF484-1001
    Filename: DOD_110868048
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCRD Parris Island Recruit Training Video, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download