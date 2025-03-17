2025 Red Tail Rendezvous Departures and Formation

Red Tail aircraft, including an F-35A from the Alabama Air National Guard, T-7A Red Hawk from Edwards Air Force Base, and a P-51D Mustang from the Palm Springs Air Museum depart and join formation in honor of the Tuskegee Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2025 14:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|955555
|VIRIN:
|250307-O-CX978-4305
|Filename:
|DOD_110868004
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
