Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Red Tail Rendezvous Departures and Formation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Video by Christian Turner 

    412th Test Wing   

    Red Tail aircraft, including an F-35A from the Alabama Air National Guard, T-7A Red Hawk from Edwards Air Force Base, and a P-51D Mustang from the Palm Springs Air Museum depart and join formation in honor of the Tuskegee Airmen.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 14:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955555
    VIRIN: 250307-O-CX978-4305
    Filename: DOD_110868004
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Red Tail Rendezvous Departures and Formation, by Christian Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35
    Edwards Air Force Base
    Alabama Air National Guard
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    T-7A

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download