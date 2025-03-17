Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve Culinary Arts Team | Episode Four (vertical 4x5)

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger  

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    The U.S. Army Reserve Culinary Arts Team (USARCAT) competes during the Joint Culinary Arts Exercise (JCTE) at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia, March 26 - April 7, 2025. The JCTE is an annual military event showcasing culinary talent across all components of the Department of Defense and is the largest culinary event in North America. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 12:38
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 955537
    VIRIN: 250307-A-VC966-5449
    Filename: DOD_110867649
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: US

    combatready
    armyreserve
    fortgregg-adams
    twicethecitizen
    JCTE2025
    jointculinarytrainingexercise

