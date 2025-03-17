U.S. Army Reserve Culinary Arts Team | Episode Three

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Reserve Culinary Arts Team (USARCAT) competes during the Joint Culinary Arts Exercise (JCTE) at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia, March 26 - April 7, 2025. The JCTE is an annual military event showcasing culinary talent across all components of the Department of Defense and is the largest culinary event in North America. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger)