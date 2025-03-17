Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll of 156th CRG at Sentry South-Southern Strike

    HATTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Sharymel Montalvo Velez 

    156th Wing

    B-roll of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard during exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike at Hagler Army Airfield, Camp Shelby, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Feb. 3, 2025. Exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike is a joint military partnership that strengthens contingency response operations, agile combat employment, aeromedical evacuation, joint maritime training, specialized fueling operations and intra-theater airlift and airdrop. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Sharymel Montalvo Velez)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 10:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955505
    VIRIN: 250203-Z-RD568-1001
    Filename: DOD_110867365
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: HATTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US

    ANG
    PRANG
    Southern Strike
    SSTK
    156th Wing
    SSTK25

