Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials: Day 2 in the books

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2025

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    We've just finished day 2 of the 2025 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials with competition in shooting and wheelchair basketball.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2025
    Date Posted: 03.16.2025 10:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955465
    VIRIN: 250315-O-OR487-2438
    PIN: 250315-A
    Filename: DOD_110865891
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials: Day 2 in the books, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Warrior Games
    adaptive sports
    AFW2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download