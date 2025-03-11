We've just finished day 2 of the 2025 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials with competition in shooting and wheelchair basketball.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2025 10:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|955465
|VIRIN:
|250315-O-OR487-2438
|PIN:
|250315-A
|Filename:
|DOD_110865891
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials: Day 2 in the books, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.