Exercise Joint Viking 25: Medical Evacuation Drills

U.S. Marines and Navy Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, practice evacuating and providing care to simulated casualties during Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, March 9, 2025. U.S. Marines are in Norway as part of Exercise Joint Viking 25, a Norwegian military exercise focusing on arctic cold-weather training and military-to-military engagements. The exercise demonstrates the Marine Corps' unique ability to rapidly deploy during a crisis and aims to enhance interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Gavin Umboh)
|03.09.2025
|03.16.2025 13:46
|B-Roll
|955464
|250309-M-GZ855-2001
|DOD_110865757
|00:02:11
|SETERMOEN, US
|2
|2
