    Exercise Joint Viking 25: Medical Evacuation Drills

    SETERMOEN, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Gavin Umboh 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines and Navy Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, practice evacuating and providing care to simulated casualties during Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, March 9, 2025. U.S. Marines are in Norway as part of Exercise Joint Viking 25, a Norwegian military exercise focusing on arctic cold-weather training and military-to-military engagements. The exercise demonstrates the Marine Corps' unique ability to rapidly deploy during a crisis and aims to enhance interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Gavin Umboh)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2025
    Date Posted: 03.16.2025 13:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955464
    VIRIN: 250309-M-GZ855-2001
    Filename: DOD_110865757
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: SETERMOEN, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Exercise Joint Viking 25: Medical Evacuation Drills, by Sgt Gavin Umboh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Corpsman
    Triage
    Role 2
    Joint Viking
    JV25

