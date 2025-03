Exercise Joint Viking 25: Unstoppable Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955455" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division participate in Exercise Joint Viking 25 from March 3-14, 2025, in Setermoen, Norway. Joint Viking 25 is a Norwegian military exercise focusing on arctic cold-weather training and military-to-military engagements. The exercise demonstrates the Marine Corps' unique ability to rapidly deploy during a crisis and aims to enhance interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Antonino Mazzamuto, Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri, Cpl. Alexander Peterson, Cpl. Jacob Richardson, and Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin)



The video contains music from a MARFOREUR/AF licensed asset from Audiomachine: King of Kings by Sigurd Jøhnk-Jensen