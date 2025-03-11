U.S. Army Small Arms Championships - Bullseye Pistol B-Roll 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit hosts the 2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships or All Army at Fort Benning, Ga. Mar. 13, 2025. The competitors come from all components for across the Army as well as ROTC cadets. This is footage from the National Match Competition Excellence in Competition Pistol Match on March 14.