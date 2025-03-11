The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit hosts the 2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships or All Army at Fort Benning, Ga. Mar. 13, 2025. The competitors come from all components for across the Army as well as ROTC cadets. This is footage from the National Match Competition Excellence in Competition Pistol Match on March 14.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2025 14:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955449
|VIRIN:
|250314-A-ZG886-8345
|Filename:
|DOD_110865396
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Small Arms Championships - Bullseye Pistol B-Roll 2, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
