Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force major pilots NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 launches aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon spacecraft piloted by astronaut and U.S. Air Force Maj. Nichole “Vapor” Ayer, from Kennedy Space Center, Fla., March 14, 2025, at 7:03 p.m. EDT.

    Ayers has flown missions across the globe, including more than 200 combat hours in Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq and Syria and more than 1,400 flight hours in the T-38 Talon and F-22 Raptor. Previously stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Ayers served as the 3rd Wing, 90th Fighter Squadron assistant director of operations before receiving the call to join NASA in 2021. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy of NASA)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.15.2025 14:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955448
    VIRIN: 250314-O-AF000-2007
    Filename: DOD_110865394
    Length: 00:12:43
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 14
    High-Res. Downloads: 14

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force major pilots NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 mission, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nichole Ayers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download