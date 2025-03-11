Air Force major pilots NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 launches aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon spacecraft piloted by astronaut and U.S. Air Force Maj. Nichole “Vapor” Ayer, from Kennedy Space Center, Fla., March 14, 2025, at 7:03 p.m. EDT.



Ayers has flown missions across the globe, including more than 200 combat hours in Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq and Syria and more than 1,400 flight hours in the T-38 Talon and F-22 Raptor. Previously stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Ayers served as the 3rd Wing, 90th Fighter Squadron assistant director of operations before receiving the call to join NASA in 2021. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy of NASA)