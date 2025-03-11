NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 launches aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon spacecraft piloted by astronaut and U.S. Air Force Maj. Nichole “Vapor” Ayer, from Kennedy Space Center, Fla., March 14, 2025, at 7:03 p.m. EDT.
Ayers has flown missions across the globe, including more than 200 combat hours in Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq and Syria and more than 1,400 flight hours in the T-38 Talon and F-22 Raptor. Previously stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Ayers served as the 3rd Wing, 90th Fighter Squadron assistant director of operations before receiving the call to join NASA in 2021. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy of NASA)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2025 14:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955448
|VIRIN:
|250314-O-AF000-2007
|Filename:
|DOD_110865394
|Length:
|00:12:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|14
|High-Res. Downloads:
|14
This work, Air Force major pilots NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 mission, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.