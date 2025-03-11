The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) departs Naval Station Norfolk, March 15, 2025. Truxtun departed Norfolk, Va., for a regularly scheduled deployment. Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet commands and controls mission-ready forces to deter and defeat potential adversaries, defend maritime avenues of approach between North America and Europe, and strengthen our ability to operate with Allies and Partners in competition and conflict. (U.S navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derek Cole)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2025 12:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955443
|VIRIN:
|250315-N-AV223-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110865355
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
