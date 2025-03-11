Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Truxtun (DDG 103) Departs Naval Station Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Derek Kelley 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) departs Naval Station Norfolk, March 15, 2025. Truxtun departed Norfolk, Va., for a regularly scheduled deployment. Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet commands and controls mission-ready forces to deter and defeat potential adversaries, defend maritime avenues of approach between North America and Europe, and strengthen our ability to operate with Allies and Partners in competition and conflict. (U.S navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derek Cole)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2025
    Date Posted: 03.15.2025 12:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955443
    VIRIN: 250315-N-AV223-1001
    Filename: DOD_110865355
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Naval Station Norfolk
    Commander
    Deployment
    USS Truxtun (DDG 103)
    U.S. 2nd Fleet

