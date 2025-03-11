Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IACH Runs with Big Red One

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2025

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Irwin Army Community Hospital Soldiers joined the 1st Infantry Division at sunrise for the division run that officially launched the Year of the Warrior March 14. From the Custer Hill Parade Field to the open roads of Fort Riley, these medical warriors stood shoulder to shoulder with their fellow warfighters, proving that readiness isn’t just a mission—it’s a mindset. Watch as they move as one team, embodying the discipline, resilience, and unwavering commitment that defines the Big Red One.

    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division
    Year of the warrior

