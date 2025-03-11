IACH Runs with Big Red One

Irwin Army Community Hospital Soldiers joined the 1st Infantry Division at sunrise for the division run that officially launched the Year of the Warrior March 14. From the Custer Hill Parade Field to the open roads of Fort Riley, these medical warriors stood shoulder to shoulder with their fellow warfighters, proving that readiness isn’t just a mission—it’s a mindset. Watch as they move as one team, embodying the discipline, resilience, and unwavering commitment that defines the Big Red One.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2025 17:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|955415
|VIRIN:
|250314-O-JU906-9231
|Filename:
|DOD_110864549
|Length:
|00:06:17
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
