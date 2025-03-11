IACH Runs with Big Red One

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Irwin Army Community Hospital Soldiers joined the 1st Infantry Division at sunrise for the division run that officially launched the Year of the Warrior March 14. From the Custer Hill Parade Field to the open roads of Fort Riley, these medical warriors stood shoulder to shoulder with their fellow warfighters, proving that readiness isn’t just a mission—it’s a mindset. Watch as they move as one team, embodying the discipline, resilience, and unwavering commitment that defines the Big Red One.