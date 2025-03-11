Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Engagement Skills Trainer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army National Guard service members with the 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard conduct training at the Engagement Skills Trainer (EST), a virtual marksmanship simulator, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. March 14, 2025. The EST is designed to aid marksmanship fundamentals training. Service members are required to complete EST training prior to conducting weapons qualification at the range. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 14:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955389
    VIRIN: 250314-Z-AM608-1001
    Filename: DOD_110864210
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engagement Skills Trainer, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pennsylvania

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    Pistol

    Training

    Army National Guard

    M4A1 carbine

    TAGS

    marksmanship
    Engagement Skills Trainer
    EST
    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade
    55MEB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download