U.S. Army National Guard service members with the 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard conduct training at the Engagement Skills Trainer (EST), a virtual marksmanship simulator, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. March 14, 2025. The EST is designed to aid marksmanship fundamentals training. Service members are required to complete EST training prior to conducting weapons qualification at the range. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2025 14:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955389
|VIRIN:
|250314-Z-AM608-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110864210
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Engagement Skills Trainer, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pennsylvania
Fort Indiantown Gap
Pistol
Training
Army National Guard
M4A1 carbine