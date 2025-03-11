Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Georgia State Best Warrior Competition 2025- Winners Interviews

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2025

    Video by Spc. Chasity Williams 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Nicolas White, noncommissioned officer of the year, and Georgia State Defence Force Cpl. Dachi Matiashvili, enlisted Soldier of the year competed in the 2025 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition. Both were also awarded the Georgia Meritorious Service Medal, while Georgia State Defense Force Spc. Samual Brown received the Chad Mercer Award during a ceremony at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia, March 14, 2025. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Chasity Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 13:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 955369
    VIRIN: 250314-Z-RO813-9655
    Filename: DOD_110863817
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia State Best Warrior Competition 2025- Winners Interviews, by SPC Chasity Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior competition
    Georgia Army National Guard
    Georgia Defense Force
    U.S. Army
    U.S. National Guard
    GABWC2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download