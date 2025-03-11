U.S. Army Sgt. Nicolas White, noncommissioned officer of the year, and Georgia State Defence Force Cpl. Dachi Matiashvili, enlisted Soldier of the year competed in the 2025 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition. Both were also awarded the Georgia Meritorious Service Medal, while Georgia State Defense Force Spc. Samual Brown received the Chad Mercer Award during a ceremony at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia, March 14, 2025. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Chasity Williams)
|03.14.2025
|03.14.2025 13:34
|Interviews
|955369
|250314-Z-RO813-9655
|DOD_110863817
|00:04:40
|MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
|0
|0
This work, Georgia State Best Warrior Competition 2025- Winners Interviews, by SPC Chasity Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
