Georgia State Best Warrior Competition 2025- Winners Interviews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955369" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. Nicolas White, noncommissioned officer of the year, and Georgia State Defence Force Cpl. Dachi Matiashvili, enlisted Soldier of the year competed in the 2025 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition. Both were also awarded the Georgia Meritorious Service Medal, while Georgia State Defense Force Spc. Samual Brown received the Chad Mercer Award during a ceremony at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia, March 14, 2025. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Chasity Williams)