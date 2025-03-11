Around the Air Force: More Air Force, Space Force Priorities, Flexible Spending Accounts

In this week’s look Around the Air Force, Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin describes his strategy for defending the homeland and meeting the nation’s security priorities, Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman outlines the Space Force’s path to ensure space superiority, and enrollment opens for a new Health Care Flexible Spending Account benefit for service members. (Hosted by Airman 1st Class Phil Edwards.)
