ALIS Roadrunners: Ready to Deploy Anytime Anywhere

Did you know that the 668 ALIS is the only squadron of its kind in the entire DOD?
The Alteration and Installation Squadron (ALIS) is a selectively manned unit responsible for deploying, training, and maintaining specialized forces for the global implementation of communications infrastructure, supporting national intelligence and military operations around the world.
The 668 ALIS is comprised of over 150 Total Force Airmen who specialize in Logistics, Communication, and Civil Engineering, and is the only organization in the USAF tasked with engineering, constructing, and installing information systems and Sensitive Compartment Information Facilities (SCIFs). ALIS is integrated with exceptional Airmen from all skills and trades, and includes competencies spread across 22 diverse Air Force specialties. This squadron is part of the 543rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group at JBSA Lackland, but they deploy anytime, anywhere.
Check out this video to learn how the 668 ALIS, nicknamed the Roadrunners, provides the foundation for the Future Fight.
