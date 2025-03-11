Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ALIS Roadrunners: Ready to Deploy Anytime Anywhere

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2025

    Video by Patrick Focke and Sgt. Tyler Morford

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Did you know that the 668 ALIS is the only squadron of its kind in the entire DOD?

    The Alteration and Installation Squadron (ALIS) is a selectively manned unit responsible for deploying, training, and maintaining specialized forces for the global implementation of communications infrastructure, supporting national intelligence and military operations around the world.

    The 668 ALIS is comprised of over 150 Total Force Airmen who specialize in Logistics, Communication, and Civil Engineering, and is the only organization in the USAF tasked with engineering, constructing, and installing information systems and Sensitive Compartment Information Facilities (SCIFs). ALIS is integrated with exceptional Airmen from all skills and trades, and includes competencies spread across 22 diverse Air Force specialties. This squadron is part of the 543rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group at JBSA Lackland, but they deploy anytime, anywhere.

    Check out this video to learn how the 668 ALIS, nicknamed the Roadrunners, provides the foundation for the Future Fight.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 09:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955327
    VIRIN: 250314-O-FQ694-2417
    Filename: DOD_110863116
    Length: 00:06:07
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ALIS Roadrunners: Ready to Deploy Anytime Anywhere, by Patrick Focke and SGT Tyler Morford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineers
    USAF
    Roadrunners
    JBSA
    Air Force Civil Engineering
    668 ALIS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download