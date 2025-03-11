Allied Spirit '25 Final Video

Allied Spirit 25 is a key U.S. Army multi-domain interoperability exercise in Europe and a major investment in the defense of the homeland, cohesion of the NATO alliance, and the overall readiness of Allies and partners to work together in a dynamic security environment. This year’s rotation, from Feb. 22 - March 24, 2025, has tested Lithuania’s Infantry Brigade – Griffin, as the primary training unit. (Video by U.S. Army North Carolina National Guard Staff Sgt. Justin Stannard and Sgt. Wesley Riley)
03.13.2025
03.14.2025
Package
955324
250313-Z-NC780-1001
DOD_110862978
00:03:20
HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
0
0
