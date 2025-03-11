Reading with Dogs B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Children and their families visited with service dogs on Dr. Seuss’s birthday at the library, on Ramstein Airbase, March 6, 2025. The event serves as an opportunity to foster early literacy and host a fun family-oriented environment where children can develop positive associations with stories through literature. (Defense Media Activity video by SSgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)