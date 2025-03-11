Multinational brigade Latvia demonstrates combat readiness (B-ROLL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NATO’s multinational brigade in Latvia proved itself during exercise Oak Resolve, which involved roughly 3,500 soldiers.



NATO’s multinational brigade Latvia, recently strengthened by Swedish troops, deployed to demonstrate its readiness during a large-scale military exercise.



At the Ādaži Military Base in Latvia, the brigade mobilised its 3,500 troops for exercise Oak Resolve, which tested the brigade’s ability to command and control complex combat operations involving multiple countries. The exercise marked several milestones as it was the first combat readiness test for NATO’s multinational brigade in Latvia, as well as for the Canadian Armed Forces while stationed abroad and Sweden's first exercise as part of the multinational brigade in Latvia.



International troops first deployed to Latvia in 2017, following NATO’s decision to deploy a total of four battalion-sized multinational battlegroups to north-eastern Europe. After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Allies decided to deploy battlegroups to four more countries while augmenting selected battlegroups to brigade size. In 2024, NATO’s multinational brigade Latvia was formally established and declared operational.



Footage includes shots of soldiers and armoured units from Canada, Italy, Spain and Sweden in the field during exercise Oak Resolve.



---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – CANADIAN SOLDIERS MOVING THROUGH FOREST IN ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLES

(00:26) VARIOUS SHOTS – CANADIAN SOLDIERS AT CAMP IN THE FOREST

(00:43) VARIOUS SHOTS – CANADIAN SOLDIERS INSIDE VEHICLE COMMAND POST

(00:50) VARIOUS POV SHOTS – VEHICLE MOVING THROUGH TRAINING AREA

(00:56) MEDIUM SHOT – DEMOLISHED TRUCK USED FOR TARGET PRACTICE

(00:59) VARIOUS SHOTS – CANADIAN SOLDIERS MANNING FIGHTING POSITIONS

(01:22) VARIOUS SHOTS – ITALIAN ARMY ARIETE MAIN BATTLE TANKS MOVING OVER TERRAIN

(02:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – SPANISH SOLDIERS MOVING THROUGH TRENCH

(02:12) WIDE SHOT – VEHICLES MOVING THROUGH TRAINING GROUND

(02:14) VARIOUS SHOTS – SWEDISH SOLDIERS AT THE EDGE OF A FOREST

(02:31) WIDE SHOT – SWEDISH ARMY PATGB 360 ARMOURED PERSONNEL CARRIER MOVING THROUGH FOREST

(02:36) VARIOUS SHOTS – SPANISH ARMY LEOPARD 2 TANKS MOVING THROUGH TRAINING GROUNDS