Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multinational brigade Latvia demonstrates combat readiness (B-ROLL)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ĀDAžI TRAINING AREA, LATVIA

    07.02.2025

    Video by Valentina Cala 

    Natochannel           

    NATO’s multinational brigade in Latvia proved itself during exercise Oak Resolve, which involved roughly 3,500 soldiers.

    NATO’s multinational brigade Latvia, recently strengthened by Swedish troops, deployed to demonstrate its readiness during a large-scale military exercise.

    At the Ādaži Military Base in Latvia, the brigade mobilised its 3,500 troops for exercise Oak Resolve, which tested the brigade’s ability to command and control complex combat operations involving multiple countries. The exercise marked several milestones as it was the first combat readiness test for NATO’s multinational brigade in Latvia, as well as for the Canadian Armed Forces while stationed abroad and Sweden's first exercise as part of the multinational brigade in Latvia.

    International troops first deployed to Latvia in 2017, following NATO’s decision to deploy a total of four battalion-sized multinational battlegroups to north-eastern Europe. After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Allies decided to deploy battlegroups to four more countries while augmenting selected battlegroups to brigade size. In 2024, NATO’s multinational brigade Latvia was formally established and declared operational.

    Footage includes shots of soldiers and armoured units from Canada, Italy, Spain and Sweden in the field during exercise Oak Resolve.

    ---SHOTLIST—
    (00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – CANADIAN SOLDIERS MOVING THROUGH FOREST IN ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLES
    (00:26) VARIOUS SHOTS – CANADIAN SOLDIERS AT CAMP IN THE FOREST
    (00:43) VARIOUS SHOTS – CANADIAN SOLDIERS INSIDE VEHICLE COMMAND POST
    (00:50) VARIOUS POV SHOTS – VEHICLE MOVING THROUGH TRAINING AREA
    (00:56) MEDIUM SHOT – DEMOLISHED TRUCK USED FOR TARGET PRACTICE
    (00:59) VARIOUS SHOTS – CANADIAN SOLDIERS MANNING FIGHTING POSITIONS
    (01:22) VARIOUS SHOTS – ITALIAN ARMY ARIETE MAIN BATTLE TANKS MOVING OVER TERRAIN
    (02:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – SPANISH SOLDIERS MOVING THROUGH TRENCH
    (02:12) WIDE SHOT – VEHICLES MOVING THROUGH TRAINING GROUND
    (02:14) VARIOUS SHOTS – SWEDISH SOLDIERS AT THE EDGE OF A FOREST
    (02:31) WIDE SHOT – SWEDISH ARMY PATGB 360 ARMOURED PERSONNEL CARRIER MOVING THROUGH FOREST
    (02:36) VARIOUS SHOTS – SPANISH ARMY LEOPARD 2 TANKS MOVING THROUGH TRAINING GROUNDS

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 06:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955319
    VIRIN: 250314-O-D0483-1001
    PIN: 2350
    Filename: DOD_110862919
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: ĀDAžI TRAINING AREA, LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    exercise
    Natochannel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download