    Together, keeping our people safe (international)

    BELGIUM

    03.14.2025

    Keeping our people safe is in NATO’s DNA. Europe and North America are working together every day to preserve our peace.
    For more than 75 years, NATO’s goal has remained the same: keeping our one billion citizens safe and protecting our freedom.
    Every day, 32 nations from Europe and North America work together to defend our values and our security, and to preserve our peace.
    NATO stands strong and the transatlantic unity remains the bedrock of our Alliance.
    — TEXT ON SCREEN —

    THE TRANSATLANTIC BOND
    IS THE BEDROCK OF OUR ALLIANCE
    32 NATIONS
    FROM EUROPE
    AND NORTH AMERICA
    WORKING SIDE BY SIDE EVERY DAY
    FOR PEACE, SECURITY AND FREEDOM
    IN THE AIR
    AT SEA
    AND ON LAND
    NATO STANDS STRONG AND UNITED
    WITH THE COMMON GOAL
    OF KEEPING OUR PEOPLE SAFE

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 06:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955312
    VIRIN: 250314-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_110862898
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: BE

