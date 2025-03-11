Together, keeping our people safe (international)

Keeping our people safe is in NATO’s DNA. Europe and North America are working together every day to preserve our peace.
Synopsis
For more than 75 years, NATO’s goal has remained the same: keeping our one billion citizens safe and protecting our freedom.
Every day, 32 nations from Europe and North America work together to defend our values and our security, and to preserve our peace.
NATO stands strong and the transatlantic unity remains the bedrock of our Alliance.
Transcript
— TEXT ON SCREEN —
THE TRANSATLANTIC BOND
IS THE BEDROCK OF OUR ALLIANCE
32 NATIONS
FROM EUROPE
AND NORTH AMERICA
WORKING SIDE BY SIDE EVERY DAY
FOR PEACE, SECURITY AND FREEDOM
IN THE AIR
AT SEA
AND ON LAND
NATO STANDS STRONG AND UNITED
WITH THE COMMON GOAL
OF KEEPING OUR PEOPLE SAFE
