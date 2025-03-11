Together, keeping our people safe (international)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955312" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Keeping our people safe is in NATO’s DNA. Europe and North America are working together every day to preserve our peace.

Synopsis



For more than 75 years, NATO’s goal has remained the same: keeping our one billion citizens safe and protecting our freedom.

Every day, 32 nations from Europe and North America work together to defend our values and our security, and to preserve our peace.

NATO stands strong and the transatlantic unity remains the bedrock of our Alliance.

Transcript



— TEXT ON SCREEN —



THE TRANSATLANTIC BOND

IS THE BEDROCK OF OUR ALLIANCE

32 NATIONS

FROM EUROPE

AND NORTH AMERICA

WORKING SIDE BY SIDE EVERY DAY

FOR PEACE, SECURITY AND FREEDOM

IN THE AIR

AT SEA

AND ON LAND

NATO STANDS STRONG AND UNITED

WITH THE COMMON GOAL

OF KEEPING OUR PEOPLE SAFE



Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.