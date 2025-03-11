Ramstein Bowling Center renovation revitalizes pastime (A-Roll)

A massive renovation to the Ramstein Bowling Center on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, was unveiled to 86th Force Support Squadron members at a grand opening event on March 6, 2024. Ramstein and Vogelweh Bowling Centers General Manager Robert Slover, and Program Coordinator Diana Burton details the overhaul and how the renovation will impact customers. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2025 05:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|955310
|VIRIN:
|250306-F-GM327-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_110862869
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
