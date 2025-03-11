Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein Bowling Center renovation revitalizes pastime (A-Roll)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A massive renovation to the Ramstein Bowling Center on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, was unveiled to 86th Force Support Squadron members at a grand opening event on March 6, 2024. Ramstein and Vogelweh Bowling Centers General Manager Robert Slover, and Program Coordinator Diana Burton details the overhaul and how the renovation will impact customers. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 05:38
    Category: Interviews
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    bowling
    Ramstein
    86 FSS

