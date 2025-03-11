A massive renovation to the Ramstein Bowling Center on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, was unveiled to 86th Force Support Squadron members at a grand opening event on March 6, 2024. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2025 05:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955307
|VIRIN:
|250306-F-GM327-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_110862862
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein Bowling Center renovation revitalizes pastime (B-Roll), by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.