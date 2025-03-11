The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit hosts the 2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships or All Army at Fort Benning, Ga. March 9-15, 2025. The competitors come from all components for across the Army as well as ROTC cadets. This b-roll package is from the Pistol Excellence in Competition Match on March 13.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2025 17:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955251
|VIRIN:
|250313-A-ZG886-7397
|Filename:
|DOD_110861592
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships - Day 5 Pistol Range B-Roll, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.