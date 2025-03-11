Drone Training

Paratroopers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct UAS training at Gasinci training area, Croatia, Mar. 11, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).
