    'Connect To Protect:' AR-MEDCOM reaching out to senior leaders to speak on suicide awareness

    WEARE, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    The Army Reserve Medical Command's Connect To Protect video series, with Joseph A. Walser, the AR-MEDCOM suicide prevention programs manager having a fireside chat with Command Sgt. Maj. John R. Hilton, the AR-MEDCOM command sergeant major.

    Chief Warrant Officer 4 LaTonya Pettigrew, the AR-MEDCOM command chief warrant officer, provides an introduction as well as a check-on learning outro.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 16:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955240
    VIRIN: 241219-A-YH571-2151
    Filename: DOD_110861223
    Length: 00:12:23
    Location: WEARE, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 'Connect To Protect:' AR-MEDCOM reaching out to senior leaders to speak on suicide awareness, by SGT Jerry Zuetrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

