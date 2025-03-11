'Connect To Protect:' AR-MEDCOM reaching out to senior leaders to speak on suicide awareness

The Army Reserve Medical Command's Connect To Protect video series, with Joseph A. Walser, the AR-MEDCOM suicide prevention programs manager having a fireside chat with Command Sgt. Maj. John R. Hilton, the AR-MEDCOM command sergeant major.
Chief Warrant Officer 4 LaTonya Pettigrew, the AR-MEDCOM command chief warrant officer, provides an introduction as well as a check-on learning outro.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2025 16:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|955240
|VIRIN:
|241219-A-YH571-2151
|Filename:
|DOD_110861223
|Length:
|00:12:23
|Location:
|WEARE, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
