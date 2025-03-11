Readiness Exercise

U.S. Airmen assigned to Joint Base Charleston return from a Combat Readiness Inspection at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 7, 2025. Joint Base Charleston maintains its strategic flexibility and readiness to rapidly project air power around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2025 15:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955226
|VIRIN:
|250307-F-DF736-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110861013
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
