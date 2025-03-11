Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readiness Exercise

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Harris 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Airmen assigned to Joint Base Charleston return from a Combat Readiness Inspection at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 7, 2025. Joint Base Charleston maintains its strategic flexibility and readiness to rapidly project air power around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 15:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955226
    VIRIN: 250307-F-DF736-1001
    Filename: DOD_110861013
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readiness Exercise, by SSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    Charleston
    Exercise
    Readiness

