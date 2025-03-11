Allied Spirit '25 Wrap up

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955205" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Allied Spirit 25 is a key U.S. Army multidomain interoperability exercise in Europe and a major investment in the defense of the homeland, cohesion of the NATO alliance, and the overall readiness of Allies and partners to work together in a dynamic security environment. This year’s rotation, from Feb. 22 - March 24, 2025, has tested Lithuania’s Infantry Brigade – Griffin, as the primary training unit. (Video by U.S. Army North Carolina National Guard Staff Sgt. Justin Stannard and Sgt. Wesley Riley)