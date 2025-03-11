Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Allied Spirit '25 Wrap up

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Wesley Riley and Staff Sgt. Justin Stannard

    382nd Public Affairs Detachment

    Allied Spirit 25 is a key U.S. Army multidomain interoperability exercise in Europe and a major investment in the defense of the homeland, cohesion of the NATO alliance, and the overall readiness of Allies and partners to work together in a dynamic security environment. This year’s rotation, from Feb. 22 - March 24, 2025, has tested Lithuania’s Infantry Brigade – Griffin, as the primary training unit. (Video by U.S. Army North Carolina National Guard Staff Sgt. Justin Stannard and Sgt. Wesley Riley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 14:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955205
    VIRIN: 250313-Z-NC780-1001
    Filename: DOD_110860610
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Allied Spirit '25 Wrap up, by SGT Wesley Riley and SSG Justin Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    ReadyForces
    WeAreNato
    TrainToWin
    TargetNewsEurope
    AlliedSpirit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download