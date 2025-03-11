2nd Lt. Jessie N. Engdahl, assigned to the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, talks about the team live-fire exercise conducted at Gasinci training area, Croatia, Mar. 12, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2025 12:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|955181
|VIRIN:
|250312-A-IG394-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110860352
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|GASINCI, HR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
