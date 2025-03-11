Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Spc. Egan McDermott discusses family military lineage

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.11.2025

    Video by Pfc. Brent Lee 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Spc. Egan McDermott, assigned to 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, speaks about his family military lineage at Grafenwoehr training area, Bavaria, Germany on March 11, 2025. McDermotts father served in the U.S. Army as well as his grandfather, who was awarded the Bronze star award for his service in the Korean War. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 12:02
    VIRIN: 250311-A-NH796-1963
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    This work, U.S. Army Spc. Egan McDermott discusses family military lineage, by PFC Brent Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    ItWillBeDone
    ABD250
    Army250

