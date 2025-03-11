Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d MLR | Pohakuloa Training Exercise

    POHAKULOA TRAINING EXERCISE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2025

    Video by Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 8 - Feb. 17, 2025. The training exercise taking place at PTA mirrors a Service Level Training Exercise by setting conditions for 3d MLR and its subordinate battalions to go forward to the Philippines in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 and Kamandag 9 this summer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)

