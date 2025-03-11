Robert Baker, Pokémon League Go lead, Nicole Betts, Pokémon League craft lead, and Tony Hernandez, Pokémon League collector lead, speak about the various platforms they are passionate about that are offered to participants on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 23, 2025. The volunteer league meets on Saturdays at Camp Kinser's USO and Sundays at Camp Shields at the Crow's Nest Club, and served as a overseas opportunity for enthusiasts to come together and form a solid community for personnel on Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2025 22:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|955102
|VIRIN:
|250307-F-YO405-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110858865
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camps Kinser, Shields weekend Pokemon League leads tell all, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.