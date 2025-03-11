Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camps Kinser, Shields weekend Pokemon League leads tell all

    CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.23.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    Robert Baker, Pokémon League Go lead, Nicole Betts, Pokémon League craft lead, and Tony Hernandez, Pokémon League collector lead, speak about the various platforms they are passionate about that are offered to participants on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 23, 2025. The volunteer league meets on Saturdays at Camp Kinser's USO and Sundays at Camp Shields at the Crow's Nest Club, and served as a overseas opportunity for enthusiasts to come together and form a solid community for personnel on Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Location: CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA, JP

