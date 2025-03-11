Camps Kinser, Shields weekend Pokemon League leads tell all

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Robert Baker, Pokémon League Go lead, Nicole Betts, Pokémon League craft lead, and Tony Hernandez, Pokémon League collector lead, speak about the various platforms they are passionate about that are offered to participants on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 23, 2025. The volunteer league meets on Saturdays at Camp Kinser's USO and Sundays at Camp Shields at the Crow's Nest Club, and served as a overseas opportunity for enthusiasts to come together and form a solid community for personnel on Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)