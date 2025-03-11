Laulima Navy Spotlight: Coming Together as One

When Jennie Xie, a Hospital Corpsman Second Class at Branch Health Clinic Kaneohe Bay, thinks about laulima, she’s reminded of the Navy’s one team, one fight mentality: coming together as one to work toward a common goal. Laulima is a Hawaiian value that means “many hands working together” and serves as the foundation of Laulima Navy, an initiative launched in October 2024 to celebrate the Navy’s upcoming 250th birthday. The 12-month program underscores the Navy’s responsibility to the community and the ways that Navy personnel like Xie volunteer alongside partners to help their neighbors, support non-profit organizations and steward the environment. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
