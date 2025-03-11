Laulima Navy Spotlight: Coming Together as One

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955077" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

When Jennie Xie, a Hospital Corpsman Second Class at Branch Health Clinic Kaneohe Bay, thinks about laulima, she’s reminded of the Navy’s one team, one fight mentality: coming together as one to work toward a common goal. Laulima is a Hawaiian value that means “many hands working together” and serves as the foundation of Laulima Navy, an initiative launched in October 2024 to celebrate the Navy’s upcoming 250th birthday. The 12-month program underscores the Navy’s responsibility to the community and the ways that Navy personnel like Xie volunteer alongside partners to help their neighbors, support non-profit organizations and steward the environment. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)