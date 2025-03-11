Travis Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills with field training exercise

b-roll for the exercise at Beale
U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron assemble early for a training exercise at Beale Air Force Base, California, Feb. 27, 2025. Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force builds expert civil engineering teams, who are always mission ready to deploy at a moment’s notice to support Air and Space operations, tackle contingencies and sustain critical installations. (U.S. Air Force by photo by Gary Edwards)
02.27.2025
03.12.2025
B-Roll
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
