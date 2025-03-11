Travis Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills with field training exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



b-roll for the exercise at Beale



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron assemble early for a training exercise at Beale Air Force Base, California, Feb. 27, 2025. Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force builds expert civil engineering teams, who are always mission ready to deploy at a moment’s notice to support Air and Space operations, tackle contingencies and sustain critical installations. (U.S. Air Force by photo by Gary Edwards)