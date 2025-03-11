Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    103rd ESC FY24 Nationwide Move

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    In 2024, the 103rd ESC played a pivotal role in "Nationwide Move 2024" (NWM24), an annual U.S. Army Reserve exercise aimed at enhancing soldiers' logistics management skills. The exercise involved transporting Army equipment from home stations to training events nationwide, underscoring the installation's logistics capabilities.
    .
    (Video by U.S Army Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 17:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955067
    VIRIN: 240803-A-PK275-2613
    Filename: DOD_110858272
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 103rd ESC FY24 Nationwide Move, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #usarmy #USArmyReserves #USARC #79thtsc #armystrong #BeAllYouCanBe #chiefofthearmyreserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download