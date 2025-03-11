In 2024, the 103rd ESC played a pivotal role in "Nationwide Move 2024" (NWM24), an annual U.S. Army Reserve exercise aimed at enhancing soldiers' logistics management skills. The exercise involved transporting Army equipment from home stations to training events nationwide, underscoring the installation's logistics capabilities.
.
(Video by U.S Army Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2025 17:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|955067
|VIRIN:
|240803-A-PK275-2613
|Filename:
|DOD_110858272
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 103rd ESC FY24 Nationwide Move, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.