    C-17 Crew Chronicles 1

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    C-17 Crew Chronicles Series featuring 1st Lt. John Jackson, 156th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 16:11
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 955061
    VIRIN: 250228-F-KG453-4947
    Filename: DOD_110858196
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 Crew Chronicles 1, by SSgt Reanna Hartgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

