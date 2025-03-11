Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 15 aliens from disabled vessel off San Diego coast

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoists aliens 60 miles off the shore of San Diego, March 11, 2025. All 15 aliens were rescued and safely transferred to Customs and Border Protection custody. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy asset)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    SAR
    San Diego
    Rescue Swimmer
    MH-60 Jayhawk

