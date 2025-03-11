Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome to the Mount Morris Dam & Recreation Area!

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Video by Yvonne Najera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    DVIDS: The Mount Morris Dam & Recreation Area is a stunning engineering marvel located in the Genesee River Gorge near Letchworth State Park, NY, Mar. 12, 2025. Operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, this vital flood control structure protects communities along the Genesee River while providing visitors with incredible outdoor adventures, scenic views, and a chance to learn about civil engineering and environmental conservation. (U.S. Army Video by Yvonne Najera).

    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome to the Mount Morris Dam & Recreation Area!, by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Mount Morris Dam

