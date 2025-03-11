Welcome to the Mount Morris Dam & Recreation Area!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DVIDS: The Mount Morris Dam & Recreation Area is a stunning engineering marvel located in the Genesee River Gorge near Letchworth State Park, NY, Mar. 12, 2025. Operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, this vital flood control structure protects communities along the Genesee River while providing visitors with incredible outdoor adventures, scenic views, and a chance to learn about civil engineering and environmental conservation. (U.S. Army Video by Yvonne Najera).